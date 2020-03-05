Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing this letter to urge voters to support Athens City Councilman and local business owner Peter Kotses for the office of Athens County Treasurer in the Primary Election on Tuesday, March 17.
One reason I am supporting Pete is his understanding of the needs of Athens County and Athens County residents. Pete graduated from Athens High School, studied at Ohio University, and now runs a local business with his family, right here in his hometown. As a local myself, I appreciate his long term commitment to our community and can attest to his understanding of the culture and needs of our citizens that only comes with this kind of longevity in one place.
Pete believes and practices all the parts of what it means to be a public servant. You are as likely to pass him on the streets of Athens thoughtfully engaged in a conversation with one of his constituents as you might find him clearing trails in one of our public parks or volunteering with The Athens Bicycle Club to pick up garbage along Pomeroy Road. His service goes beyond writing checks and photo-ops and he is not afraid to literally get his hands dirty to make our county a better place to live. As a parent, that is the kind of example of a public office holder I want my children to see.
Additionally, as a local business owner for over 20 years Pete has the developed financial skill set needed to be Treasurer. He has also served as an Athens City Council member for over five years, and currently sits on the finance committee for city council. This experience shows evidence that he has the understanding of how businesses and public systems work. He knows how he can be most effective as an office holder. He is ready for this kind of responsibility and knows that he will have to put the office of Athens County Treasurer first to make sure the job gets done for the people of Athens County.
I hope you will join me in voting for Peter Kotses for Athens County Treasurer on March 17. His commitment to his town and his embodiment of service as a part of the core of who he is combined with his skill-set from his career as a business owner and public servant make him the obvious choice.
Sarah A. Webb
Athens
