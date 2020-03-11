Editor, The Messenger,
Athens County is fortunate to have two kind and honorable Democratic candidates to consider in the race for Judge of the Probate / Juvenile Court. Both candidates are extremely dedicated to the Athens community. However, what clearly separates Rusty Rittenhouse from the other candidate is his experience and qualifications.
Rittenhouse has been practicing law in Athens County since 2005, while the other candidate has been practicing law for less than a decade. Additionally, Rittenhouse has spent his career in private practice helping Athens County residents, while the other candidate hasn’t been in private practice since 2015. Most importantly though, Rittenhouse has been Acting Judge of the Athens County Municipal Court for over four years, while the other candidate has not worked as a judge.
It is incredibly important that we pick the most experienced and qualified candidate for Judge. Simply relying on who we know to be a nice guy will not be enough for such a position. For these reasons, Rusty Rittenhouse is clearly the best person for this job and I urge you to join me in voting for him on March 17.
Brandon Thompson
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.