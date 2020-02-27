Editor, The Messenger:
Three qualities distinguish Rusty Rittenhouse as the best candidate for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge: his experience, his demonstrated commitment to service in the broader Athens County community, and a little bit of magic.
Rusty’s four years as acting judge in the Athens Municipal Court make him the only candidate for this office who has served as a judge. In addition during his fifteen years as an attorney, he has guided thousands of clients through the complicated maze of probate during that difficult time following the loss of a loved one. Being one of those clients, I can attest to his knowledge, tact, and skill in this.
Here are a few of the ways in which Rusty has served our community that speak to his fitness for this office involving as it does understanding and an interest in the welfare of youth. Over many years he’s taught Tae Kwon Do to hundreds of young people at the Athens Community Center helping improve their self confidence along with their martial arts skills. Rusty is a member of the Athens City Schools Board of Education having served various leadership roles during his terms of office. Plus, Rusty brings joy and excitement to children all over our community through his skill as a magician.
Finally, what is magic about Rusty is not breaking a stack of boards with a kick. It’s not his astonishing sleight of hand pulling rabbits from hats. Rather it’s his ability to listen and his capacity to act on what he hears with genuine compassion for others. I witnessed this first hand when he was my student at Athens High serving as a National Honor Society peer tutor helping students who were struggling academically. I see it now as he pursues this campaign.
Please join me in choosing Rusty Rittenhouse as Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge both on March 17 and this November.
Sincerely,
Thomas Stork
