Editor, The Messenger,
For 38 years, I worked in the behavioral health system in Athens County. 33 of those years were spent specializing in the treatment of addiction. Four years ago, I retired and since that time have accepted an appointment to the Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board. Throughout my career, I have believed in utilizing data and research to inform treatment practice and public policy. I continue to monitor relevant data sources and professional publications.
This past July, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued a preliminary report predicting that in 2020 the number of overdose deaths in Ohio would exceed 5,000 for the first time. The number of overdose deaths in Ohio has increased 13-fold in just over two decades. Nationwide, statewide, and in Athens, Hocking, and Vinton Counties, overdose deaths continue to rise. The increases tend to be attributed to the stresses produced by COVID-19 and to the increasing use of illicitly manufactured fentanyl, a particularly dangerous and lethal drug.
The 317 Board is responsible for distributing state and federal funding for behavioral health services. The Board also raises money through a local tax levy. Past data showed a trend that counties in Ohio whose mental health Boards received lesser per-capita funding experienced higher overdose death rates. Those Boards without levies fared particularly badly.
A renewal of that 317 Board levy is on the ballot in the Nov. 2, 2021, election. Being a renewal, it will not raise taxes. I strongly encourage people to vote in favor of the 317 Board levy.
Joe Gay
Athens
