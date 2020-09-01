Editor, The Messenger,
Many people favor federal programs and policies to prevent or reduce poverty and to address climate change. But some people also have concerns about the effects of deficit spending by government. These two legitimate concerns are in tension with one another. Currently, this tension is reflected nationally in the reluctance of Congress to appropriate the funds needed to address the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a way to resolve this tension. Congress can appropriate and spend what is needed for the pandemic and for other needs without additional debt or tax increases. It can do so by creating money, as it is directed to do in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. It can do that instead of borrowing.
A common response to this proposal is horror at the idea that government should be trusted with the creation of new money. But government creation of money has been essential for the survival of the country in the past. The colonies created their own money to facilitate trade among the colonists when money from Europe was scarce. Government-created money got us through the Revolutionary War (the continentals) and the Civil War (the greenbacks). Threats to the country now are not ones that can be addressed militarily; they are the pandemic and climate change. Government creation of money can be used to address these threats and serve the real needs of the people in this time of crisis.
People worry that government creation of money will increase the money supply and cause inflation. But the money supply goes up whether the new money is created by government or is created by the banking system in response to the needs of the government to borrow, which is what happens now. Inflation is an important matter, but banking experts today seem to be agreeing that inflation is not something we need to worry about under present circumstances.
The point is that government can spend without incurring debt. It can take back the authority to create money from the banking system and take public control of the money system. One way to do that is via legislation that was introduced into Congress back in 2011 as the National Emergency Employment Defense (NEED) Act. For more information on this important issue go to www.monetaryalliance.org. Ask your representatives to reintroduce this legislation in order to meet the nation’s current needs.
John Howell
Athens
