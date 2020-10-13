Editor, The Messenger,
Edmund McWilliams (Sept. 22) and Loretta Jeffers Saylors (Oct. 6) argue that because Trump received four academic deferments and a medical exemption from the Vietnam War that he should not be supported by vets. Not mentioned by them is that Biden got five academic deferments and also a medical exemption from the Vietnam War. So by their own criterion, Biden is a worse candidate than Trump for vets.
McWilliams and Saylors cite an uncorroborated allegation by anonymous sources in a magazine owned by a Biden donor that Trump supposedly called vets “losers” and “suckers.” The allegation could not be corroborated by any of the people who actually attended the event at which Trump is alleged to have said this. The Athens Messenger will not even publish an anonymous letter to the editor, but McWilliams, Saylors and other partisans continue to promote this uncorroborated allegation, which is unconscionable.
I have never been a Republican, but I consider Trump’s foreign and the military policy a great improvement over George W. Bush and Obama administration, both of whom were reckless in intervening in the Middle East. Biden was a willing participant in this recklessness: he voted for the disastrous invasion of Iraq, and as Vice President did not stop the Obama administration’s toppling of Ghaddafi, which destabilized Libya and greatly exacerbated the migration crisis in Europe. Trump has wisely pulled back from intervening in the quagmire that is the Syrian Civil War, and helped facilitate the recent Israel-UAR deal. Under Trump’s administration there have been fewer and less serious Islamist terror attacks in the US, proving that it is wiser to signal that you will be more cautious about who you let in the US than intervening militarily abroad.
Bush’s and Obama’s strategy of “fighting them over there so we don’t have to fight them here” is a bad one. If McWilliams, Saylors and other Trump opponents agree with Jim Mattis and some our foreign policy establishment that the US military should get more deeply in the Syrian Civil War, they should affirm this explicitly so there can be proper debate it, rather than try to argue against Trump’s military policies based on irrelevant issues, like Trump’s Vietnam deferment, and on uncorroborated allegations.
Ann Dediu
Athens
