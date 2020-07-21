Editor, The Messenger,
My name is Ann Green. I was a 21 year Classified Employee at Ohio University, within the College of Communication, until my job was most recently abolished. With this letter my aim is impress upon my former (my heart still says current) fellow Classified Employees and to our community as a whole of the utmost importance to realize what is happening at Ohio University right now.
For those that are Classified, most, if not all, are local to our prospective campuses; or, at least within an hour’s drive. Our families and friends, our home towns, and, our heritage are in the roots of these Southeastern Ohio hills. We are not here on a temporary basis – these jobs are our livelihood! How many administrative positions are filled, or created for, by people that have no connection to this area?...only to make a salary of six figures and leave in a few years after they have created turmoil and no solutions. How many Classified positions have been eliminated to “balance the budget” and then an administrative position is immediately created afterwards?
My fellow Classified Employees, have you been witness to a new administrative position that you were qualified for, but, not even considered, that new employee makes thousands more than you and you have been on the job for years? I can formulate these questions because I have witnessed these actions! I want representation with a voice when it comes to my LIVELIHOOD! Don’t you? Our current status is standing by while positions are eliminated at any time. Now that my job is gone where might my next employment opportunity be located? Athens County? Maybe not! My husband and I make it a priority to purchase locally, but, that is slowly changing.
Voting YES for a union of our Classified Employees is the voice we deserve! A union may not benefit me, but, by voting YES I can certainly make sure it benefits those of you that remain on campus. Representation means we, as union brothers and sisters, have each other’s backs! It is time to vote and let your vote reflect YES!
Ann Green
Millfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.