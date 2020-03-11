Editor, The Messenger,

Ric Wasserman has been doing an excellent job as Athens County Treasurer. His work to collect delinquent taxes and improve communities through the Land Bank are right on target. The tax escrow program that he has been expanding (and which I recently signed up for) is a great service to taxpayers.

I also appreciate his leadership, having been elected by his colleagues to chair the Board of Revision and the County Budget Commission.

Pete Kotses is a good person, but I see no reason to make any change in this situation

Terry Hogan

Athens

