Editor, The Messenger,
Ric Wasserman has been doing an excellent job as Athens County Treasurer. His work to collect delinquent taxes and improve communities through the Land Bank are right on target. The tax escrow program that he has been expanding (and which I recently signed up for) is a great service to taxpayers.
I also appreciate his leadership, having been elected by his colleagues to chair the Board of Revision and the County Budget Commission.
Pete Kotses is a good person, but I see no reason to make any change in this situation
Terry Hogan
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.