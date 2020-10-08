Editor, The Messenger,
Judgeships come open very rarely and when they do it’s important for voters to choose carefully because the person they choose will likely serve in that role for many years. This November Athens County voters will choose a new judge for the Athens’ Common Pleas court in the Juvenile/Probate division.
It’s also rare to have a candidate as accomplished and well-qualified as Zach Saunders. I have known Zach only since I became County Treasurer as he functions as our legal counsel. I have worked with Zach on a daily basis for over two years and found him to be an extraordinary public servant.
Zach Saunders is not only a great lawyer with vast knowledge and a background as a clerk for a Federal Judge, and he’s not just an exemplary public-servant who chose public service over a more lucrative career in private practice. Zach Saunders is also a man of very high integrity with a heart to match his fine legal mind. His concern for children and the victims of crime has shone through in many situations. He has shown the ability to retain his compassion and sense of justice even after dealing with some of the worst offenders and most heinous crimes in our county’s recent history.
I have also found him to be a public servant who is unconcerned with partisanship or turf-battles and seeks the best outcome for the county in every situation.
In short, Zach Saunders can be counted on to do the right thing in any given situation and that quality is priceless in a judge. I hope you will join me in voting for Zach for Juvenile/Probate judge in this election.
Sincerely,
Ric Wasserman
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.