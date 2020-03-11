Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing this letter in support of Zachary Saunders for the next Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge. He is a loving father, a great husband, and a good friend. In the time I have known Zach I’ve witnessed his dedication to our community and how much he cares about making Athens County a better place.
Zach has a proven track record of getting things done and putting in the necessary time to get results. He has always helped us here in Trimble Township, whether he is asking what he can do to help the trustees, working with the Athens County Land Bank to clean up the area, or meeting with the Tomcat Bridgebuilders to help local youth.
Zach has the right attitude to be the next Athens County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. He is a workhorse for the townships and I know that he will bring that attitude to the Court. Zach will roll up his sleeves and do whatever it takes to get the job done to help our kids. As assistant prosecutor, Zach has shown us that he will protect the most vulnerable in our county. He is the perfect person for the job.
I am supporting Zachary Saunders for the next Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge and I am asking for you to support him as well.
Paul “Smoke” Barrett
Jacksonville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.