Editor, The Messenger,
The United States is one of the few countries in the world that selects political party candidates through the primary election system rather than relying on party leaders to choose their candidates for general elections. Until the Progressive Era, when reformers successfully changed the election process to allow voters a direct voice in the matter, the U.S. also relied on party bosses to choose the major parties’ candidates. By voting in the primary, citizens employ their hard-won right to select the person they believe best represents a political party’s philosophy or point-of-view.
There are two major types of primary election system: 1. the closed primary, in which only registered members of a party are allowed to vote for that party’s slate of candidates; 2. the open primary, in which any registered voter, regardless of their own party affiliation, can vote on a given party’s slate of candidates. Ohio practices a form of the open primary system. Voters in Ohio do not have to pre-register with a political party. Instead, on the day of the primary election, voters simply go to the polling place and request the ballot of the party in whose primary they wish to vote. This act of voting in a party primary declares your party affiliation.
Voting in primaries in Ohio is easy. All you have to do is register to vote, show up at the polling place, and request the party ballot of your choice. Vote in the primary to help choose who will later appear on the general ballot. It is a right and an opportunity that most of the world’s voters do not possess.
Athens County has only one race on the ballot during the Spring 2021 Primary Election: Democratic candidates for Athens City Council 4th Ward. 4th Ward voters:
1. Register to vote, or update your information, by April 5 at the Secretary of State’s voting website: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/.
2. Pick your voting option:
a) Election Day, May 4 — At the Board of Elections (BOE) office. Regular polling locations will not be open.
b) Early In Person — At the BOE Office — April 6-May 3, check SOS voting website for times.
c) Absentee Ballot — request an Absentee Ballot request form and submit it to the BOE (get or request forms at the SOS voting website); you will receive your ballot by mail.
Katherine Jellison and Adriane Mohlenkamp
On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Athens County
