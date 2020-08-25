Editor, The Messenger,
With such an important and unprecedented election coming up, it would be wise to figure out your plan to vote. According to information from election experts at Common Cause and elsewhere, the safest ways to vote during this pandemic, in order, are: 1. absentee from home, 2. early, in person at the Athens County Board of Elections and 3. on Election Day at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3. And, of course, if you need to register to vote, or if you need to update your registration address, please go to https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ or www.vote.org
If you plan to vote absentee, submitting your absentee ballot application now will give the Board of Elections more time to process applications and ballots; that will avoid overwhelming staff in days leading up to the election. It also provides more time in case of any postal delays. So do our hardworking friends at the Board of Elections a favor and submit your absentee ballot application in August or in early September.
You can download the absentee ballot application form from https://www.boe.ohio.gov/comoh/Absentee_Request_11-A.pdf , send the BOE an email requesting the application, or call the BOE at (740) 592-3201. Thanks to the over 2000 Athens County residents who have already submitted their absentee ballot applications; you all have helped to make our election run more smoothly for everyone.
With more postal delays occurring, once you receive your absentee ballot, please try to mail it back as early as possible. To increase the chances that your vote will arrive in time and be counted, consider filling out your ballot as soon as you receive it and putting it right back in the mail the same or the next day.
It would be even quicker to submit your ballot – or your application — in the secure ballot drop box, located behind and near the rear entrance of the Board of Election (15 S. Court Street) by the picnic tables. Please note that the Board of Elections and Mayor Steve Patterson are working to put a secure ballot drop box near the curb in front of the building, between the BOE and the Courthouse, so that drivers could just slow down to submit their ballots into the drop box. They are trying hard to get that drop box installed by the time early voting starts or even earlier.
Early, in-person voting is planned to start on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Board of Elections. Only three voters will be allowed in the building at a time, for social distancing, and voters are asked to wear a mask. Please note that, in the unfortunate event that any of the BOE staff members get the virus, then the office would have to close for a week or more for deep cleaning. If the office had to close in the week leading up the election, lots of people would not be able to vote early. So if you plan to vote early in person you might consider doing that closer to the start of the early voting period.
For details on how to submit your absentee ballot application and for the Athens County early in-person voting dates and times, you can visit: https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/
Beth Clodfelter
Athens
