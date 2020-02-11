Editor, The Messenger,
As some of you may recall from my City Council campaign, I am offering to meet with community members once a month to talk about city issues. So if you would be interested in talking with a City Council member, you would be welcome to come and share your ideas, concerns, or questions with me. The first such session will be held this Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Village Bakery, 268 East State Street, Athens. In the future, I will be offering this chance to talk on the second Wednesday of each month, again from 5:30-7 p.m. at Village Bakery.
I look forward to talking to some interested community members about issues and hope to learn some good ideas to help our great community get even better.
Beth Clodfelter
Athens
