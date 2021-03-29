Editor, The Messenger
We must remember all these bad votes by Jay Edwards the next time he’s on the ballot. He’s got to go. He votes the wrong way on practically everything. The veto override is the latest example of that.
Fred Kight
The Plains
Editor, The Messenger
We must remember all these bad votes by Jay Edwards the next time he’s on the ballot. He’s got to go. He votes the wrong way on practically everything. The veto override is the latest example of that.
Fred Kight
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.