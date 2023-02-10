To the Editor:
Have you seen the Netflix series Maid? This question has circulated lately among our coworkers, colleagues, and friends. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling book, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the critically acclaimed Netflix series tells the story, based on Land’s experience, of a young mother escaping an abusive relationship and finding work as a maid. She tries to provide for her young daughter while also working to fulfill her aspirations to be a writer and create a better future for her family.
Throughout the book, Land confronts the failure of the social services systems meant to support her, sparking self-reflection about our role in these systems here in our own community. We invite you to join a discussion on this by taking part in the Athens County Public Libraries’ Community Read-Along during the months of January and February, and attending a special presentation of the Ohio University Grover Lecture Series featuring Stephanie Land on Feb. 22, 2023, at Walter Hall on Ohio University Campus or at Athens High School auditorium. A local community panel will follow Land’s virtual presentation. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.ohio.edu/chsp/grover-lecture.
The Community Read-Along and lecture are presented by the Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions and the Athens County Public Libraries in partnership with My Sister’s Place, the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, The Athens County Foundation, The Stevens Literacy Center, Athens HOPE, and Hocking Athens Perry Community Action.
Copies of the book are available both at the Athens County Public Libraries and throughout the community. We encourage community members to participate, discuss, and attend the special event in February. Discussion guides for the book are available at the libraries.
The story is sometimes heartbreaking to witness as Land and her daughter endure so much while fighting for a better life. We hope that you will join us to hear from Land about how she struggled and how she succeeded and what role we can all play in supporting others while they navigate challenging circumstances. If you have any questions for the virtual author visit, please email maid@myacpl.org.
We are all engaged in efforts to help individuals and families in Southeast Ohio. This is an opportunity for us to come together to have a collective community conversation about our work and its impact on families here. We hope you will be a part of it!
Nick Tepe, Director, Athens County Public Libraries
John McCarthy, Dean, Ohio University College of Health Sciences & Professions
