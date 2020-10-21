Editor, The Messenger,

Ken Ryan transcends politics and puts families first. He has earned my vote for Probate and Juvenile Judge.

When my oldest child was on the edge of mental illness, having to navigate the complicated journey of the legal system, under arduous circumstances, was terrifying for a single mother. Ken’s assistance, compassion, guidance and wisdom made all the difference.

Unwavering empathy and care is what makes Ken the best candidate to represent Athens County. His genuine concern for families and experienced counsel goes well beyond the legal level. Vote early, vote today, vote Ken Ryan for Judge.

Pamela Feliciano

Athens

