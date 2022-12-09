We urge the Ohio State Legislature to slow down and not pass any changes to the election system during this lame duck legislative session.
Two bills currently being rushed through committee were drastically changed in the last few weeks of this General Assembly (SUB House Bill 294 and SUB House Bill 458). Both bills would make significant changes to our election process and how voters interact with the election system.
Our current election system has demonstrated that it is safe, secure and accessible. We should always be striving for improvements to our system that increase the safety & security, allow Boards of Elections staff to be more efficient & accurate and allow eligible voters access to their ballot.
However, we don’t know if any of the currently proposed bills will achieve these aims. The short time between introduction and discussion has not allowed legislators, election officials or government finance experts to analyze the proposed changes. Without a thorough analysis we don’t know: how much this will cost taxpayers, what problems this will solve or what unintended consequences it will create.
Therefore, we urge our state representatives and senators to oppose this current legislation. Changes that improve our system need to be thoroughly reviewed, not pushed through quickly.
We also encourage all Ohioans to write to your state legislators and tell them to slow down! You can find and contact your state legislators at www.legislature.ohio.gov.
