As a former school teacher concerned with the safety of our children in schools, I submit my full support of banning books in school libraries, especially the heavy hard-cover volumes. A hefty volume of Thurber or Dickens can inflict serious bruising and even head injury when walloped over the head of another child.
If we are to ensure protection for our children, we must carefully examine the weight of these dangerous books. Have you ever witnessed the bruising a single volume of Grimm's Fairy Tales on a child's forehead? Have you considered the danger a John Irving novel poses? A school library is quite literally an arsenal of weaponry, accessible to any student.
It is a sobering thought to imagine what a hard-cover volume of "Moby Dick" may pose as an imminent danger for our vulnerable students. Consider further the infinite number of potential paper cuts posed by even the most seemingly benign works of Beverly Cleary and Roald Dahl.
If protection of our children in schools is to be taken seriously, we must ban all books, which, given the sheer number of available books, clearly supersede the concerns of a stray bullet from gun violence. And don't get me started on the dangers of plastic lunch trays available in school cafeterias.
Steve Richter
Athens
