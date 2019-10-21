Editor, The Messenger:

On the wall at Lowe’s, facing the cash registers, is a huge blue flag. It clearly started out as the U.S. flag, but the reds and bright whites are gone. I’m told it stands for “blue lives matter” for supporting your local police.

In communities across the country, including ours, there is a struggle to have respectful conversations about a fraught and complex issue ... the relationship between police and communities of color.

That effort is not helped when one “side” co-opts our flag for its own. Maybe our flag, with all its colors, should stand for the inclusive solution. Maybe white folks like me could do a little less bystanding and a little more outreaching. Maybe Lowe’s could take that flag down.

Debbie Schmieding

Athens

