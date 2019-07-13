Editor, The Messenger:
Another edition of the Athens Fabulous Fourth has come and gone. This year, in my opinion, we had a nice festival that provided a background on which the citizens of the Athens area could base their celebration of the birth of our great nation.
Our event committee worked hard to put on a good show with a variety of events that we hoped would appeal to a large portion of our population.
Let us thank the City of Athens as well as local businesses, organizations and people who rallied to support the Athens Fabulous Fourth in 2019.
We had a very good fireworks display on the evening of the 4th. Hamburg Fireworks has provided us with a first-class show for several years but with our limited budget of $8,000, with a bit more sponsorship it could have been better. It would be great if more funds could be raised to supplement our current budget.
Our parade really could use a big pick-me-up. This year we had 30 units show up to participate. This included several fire truck and EMS units for which we are exceedingly grateful, but we could not find a single color guard or marching band. We are definitely open to any suggestions that may point us to at least one marching band and color guard for next year’s parade.
A great classic car cruise-in was hosted at The Market on State Street on July 3, but despite a great amount of effort, the Senior Queens Pageant had only four contestants. Having an over 55-year-old senior queen is quite a novel idea and everyone who enters or works on presenting this event always has a “fabulous” time. We really would like to have a lot more ladies enter this contest. All contestants receive crowns and sashes and the actual judging is a lot of fun. It would be great if more of our lovely senior citizens could be convinced to participate.
Again, thank you to all of the people who helped make this 2019 Athens Fabulous 4th a success. This is a good start, but let’s see if the community as a whole can rally and make next year’s 4th of July celebration an event we can all be proud of and which will make people want to make Athens the place to be for a truly “fabulous” holiday celebration.
We will be hosting a review and planning meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at The Plains Community Park to discuss next year’s Athens Fabulous 4th Celebration. If you have ideas, suggestions or would just like to become involved, please plan to attend or contact me at the email address below.
Clyde Baker
Athens Fabulous 4th Committee
