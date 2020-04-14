Editor, The Messenger:
I would like to commend the organizers and vendors of the Athens Farmers’ Market for the way they have responded to the challenges of the covid-19 situation.
They have dramatically increased the spacing between vendors, making it much easier for shoppers to avoid crowding, and some at least, e.g. Green Edge Gardens, have instituted a system whereby one of their people comes out to each shopper and finds out what they want. Then, the worker goes to get it for them, so shoppers don’t have to bunch up near the stand. Nothing is ever perfect, but they have made a real effort to minimize risks for their customers.
So, I hope local residents will continue to patronize and support the market as much as possible. They have been acknowledged to be an extremely valuable resource to the Athens community for some time, and we should do everything we can to help them get through this crisis.
Mike Rowe
Athens
