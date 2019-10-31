Editor, The Messenger:
I am a registered voter in Athens County. I served on the Board of Elections for seven years as a member and board chair. In all my years serving on the Board I have never witnessed such criticism of our Board of Elections from just a few people. I have knowledge of how things are handled in the office.
I know that the staff time sheets overtime was reported on the first week of the pay period. The office received poor guidance that caused the problem on the time sheets.
The issue of family members working at the BOE is a common practice statewide and has been for years. There have been accusations about hiring family members at our BOE. The director's brother has worked there for seven years and her husband has worked there four years. These positions are temporary.
Does someone has it out for our BOE?
It is time for this political bullying to stop. The bipartisan staff and Board have pulled together. They are being very professional about all of this.
We have a very important election in Athens County in 2020. This is what the focus should be on.
I am asking for all registered voters to come forward and join me in supporting our Athens County Board of Elections.
Helen Walker
Glouster
