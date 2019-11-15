Editor, The Messenger:
On behalf of Sam’s Gym and the Trimble Local Textbook & Supplies Foundation, we would like to thank everyone who helped to make Boxing for Books a tremendous success. Thanks to extensive promotion of the event through the media, we had a standing-room-only crowd and the demand for reserved table seating exceeded our ability to provide tables.
Those who attended the event witnessed a great evening of boxing. There were 20 exciting preliminary bouts leading up to the main event, which definitely lived up to all of the pre-event expectations. Chris Chmiel and Kevin Davis put on a great show with three rounds of non-stop action.
Their match was declared a draw by referee, Sam Jones, and no one could argue this decision. We thank all of our boxers for their efforts, especially Chris and Kevin for their willingness to put on the gloves for the benefit of the young people in our area
We would also like to commend all of the boxers, young and not so young, male and female, for their excellent display of sportsmanship. Each and every bout ended with a hug at center ring between the boxers after the final bell had sounded and the last punches had been thrown.
Many thanks, too, to those of you who sponsored tables, donated door prizes, helped with set-up and tear-down, and came out to see the matches.
It is truly gratifying to live in an area where people turn out in such large numbers to support programs that benefit the youth of our area. Thanks once again and we hope to see everyone next year at Boxing for Books 2020.
Sam, Ellen and Kim Jones of Sam’s Gym
Terry Dugan, Trimble Local Textbook & Supplies Foundation Chair
