Editor, The Messenger:
I have lived and worked in Athens for 15 years. As a resident and a local educator, I wholeheartedly endorse Beth Clodfelter's election to the Athens City Council.
Beth is a positive, creative and hard-working neighbor and I have always admired her engaging and inclusive perspective. I first met Beth several years ago working at Ohio University. Her commitment to helping students to achieve their goals was unparalleled. I believe Beth brings to our local politics that same commitment to doing things well and to doing things efficiently.
Beth’s service to regional sustainability goals, local government and economic development have already placed her among our most trusted local leaders. Over the past year I have watched with interest as Beth has rolled up her sleeves to learn even more about what our city and county need and how to get things done.
Beth says she has been inspired in recent years by citizens stepping forward and pursuing elected office for the first time. I think we can look forward to Beth inspiring all of us to get more involved for positive change.
Robin Muhammad
Athens
