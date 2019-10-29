Editor, The Messenger:
I am voting for Beth Clodfelter for Athens City Council. I urge you to do the same.
She is ready to serve on day one. This year, she regularly attended City Council meetings. She talked with every current City Council member and city department head, learning about the job.
While she’s been busy interviewing city leaders, she also spent countless hours canvasing neighborhoods and gatherings talking with short- and long-term residents to learn about the community’s needs. She promises to hold “office hours” for constituents, showing how much she values access and accountability.
Attending the various candidate forums, I’ve learned that Beth stands out. She has a platform that focuses on building up the city through improved safety measures and green sustainability initiatives rather than pitting citizens against law enforcement or "smacking down" landlords. She has realistic ideas about stewardship of city resources.
Athens is fortunate to have many quality candidates for At Large City Council member. Again, I urge you to vote for a stand-out candidate: Beth Clodfelter.
Anne Rubin
Athens
