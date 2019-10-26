Editor, The Messenger:
Every once in a while a person enters your life with profound influence and impact. Such was the case with Dr. John Light with me.
I never met a person with as much conviction, commitment and loyalty to the betterment of not only the region but the world demonstrated through his profound vision while serving as president of Hocking College.
I was just one of many who benefited from his wisdom and example. He achieved success in establishing Hocking College as a world class educational institution. In reflecting on what made Dr. Light so successful I thought of the late humorist Will Rogers who attribute success to 1) Knowing what you are doing; 2) Loving what you are doing; and 3) Believing in what you are doing.
I don’t think anyone would argue with the fact that Dr. Light knew what he was doing, loved it immensely and believed strongly in what he was doing while promoting the value of technical education. He did this with every breath of his spirit while his love for Hocking College and its staff became visible for all to see.
I appreciate how Dr. Light taught me to stay strong and forge ahead in spite of challenges. He taught me the value of kindness, to focus on things that matter most and to appreciate the “little guy.” He also taught me the value of preparation, being creative and fresh in my thinking, while recognizing and appreciating the precious things from each and every day of life.
Going into a meeting with Dr. Light was a combination of the Shark Tank and a teenager asking his parents for the keys to the family car. A college professor once referred to Dr. Light’s leadership style as “benevolent dictator.” Since I often looked at him as a father figure, I guess this description is appropriate. He was stern when he thought it was needed and as kind and considerate as you could ever imagine as well.
The world is a better place because of one John Light. I will miss him but more than anything else I will be grateful for his teachings. Thank you Dr. Light. Rest in peace.
Steve Miller
Fishers, Indiana
