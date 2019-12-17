Editor, The Messenger:

It will be Columbus Day soon – how did such a day get created?

I think it should be re-named “Native American Day.”

They are the ones who lived on the land he invaded, described as “discovered.” Yes, we, white Americans, are the residents now who control the land and who brought and benefit from having brought slaves here. Native Americans have mostly been killed or isolated on small amounts of land.

Yes, I live at Lindley Inn now, not land I control but land I can afford because of white privilege and class privilege. I don’t think any Native Americans live here or could afford to.

Jan Griesinger

Athens

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments