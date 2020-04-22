Editor, The Messenger:
Over the last few years, the Athens Community Relations Commission has hosted conversations with many people on a variety of topics. We have talked about how to make our community an even better and more welcoming place. We always come away from these events impressed by the thoughtfulness and caring that shows throughout the Athens area.
Now we face the COVID-19 crisis, with the prospect of widespread illness and even death. The closing of the university, the schools, and non essential businesses have impacted us all. Unemployment and hunger have grown dramatically. Though we may be geographically isolated, it is clear we are part of the great human global community.
In response, we have seen so many reach out and stand up for their neighbors and for the most vulnerable. Many have risen to the occasion as health care providers, clerks, workers, teachers, parents and more, keeping us safe while delivering vital goods and services. We so appreciate these heroic efforts.
Connecting and talking with folks in our community (in safe ways, of course) it seems there is an extra measure of awareness and kindness. Each hello as we pass seems to carry a recognition that we will only get through this together. Some of us are able to focus on relationships and activities we value that had been previously diminished in the hectic pace of our lives.
We do want to acknowledge how hard this has been for many people. Some of the struggles we already deal with in our area are magnified by the pandemic. For those without strong and reliable internet service, it is all the more difficult to stay connected with family and loved ones. For those without good healthcare, or those whose healthcare was tied to their employment, getting sick is now especially dangerous and terrifying.
Many international students and community members have been cut off from their families. Asian communities have been targeted with increased hate speech and violence. African Americans throughout the USA have suffered disproportionately with this virus. For many local Black citizens this means their families back home are at great risk. People living in poverty in Athens County have been greatly impacted, often faced with an impossible choice between working to survive or staying home to stay safe. Older citizens, already often at risk because of health concerns, are certainly more vulnerable now.
We wish we were able to gather together in person to talk about all these things. We would like to share our stories and hear yours.
- How are you doing?
- What has been hardest for you?
- What gives you hope and helps you get through?
- How is it going reaching out to others to make sure they are safe and connected?
- What are you learning about what is most important to you?
- What parts of this new way of life do you want to hang onto after the worst of this has passed?
We would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to join the discussion at: www.facebook.com/athens.community.relations.commission/
In community,
the Athens Community Relations Commission
Laura Black
Marlene De La Cruz – Guzman
Rebecca Miller
Vanessa Morgan
Lacey Rogers
Rachel Siegel
John Schmieding
