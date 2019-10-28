Editor, The Messenger:
It looks like the confederate flag is back in the news. Some people have noticed that it continues to be offered for sale at the Athens County Fair. Personally, I like the fair; my wife grew up in 4-H.
The history of the flag is certainly complicated. For some, the confederate battle flag has been a symbol of southern heritage. For others, it has been associated with being a rebel. Some of us remember it from TV shows of the 70s.
Unfortunately, for many people it has become a symbol of hate. THE KKK and other groups and violent individuals have adopted the confederate battle flag to say to African Americans and others, “We hate you. We don’t want you here. You are not safe here.”
I don’t believe that is the message intended by the board or members of the Athens County Fair. By allowing the flag to be sold during the fair, the wrong message is sent to many citizens of Southeastern Ohio. I believe it is a dangerous message for an event that wants to be a positive one for families and young people.
It is time to stop selling confederate flag merchandise at the fair.
John Schmieding
Athens
