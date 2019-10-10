Editor, The Messenger:
I want to debunk three myths.
No. 1 — That the United States is a democracy. In a one person, one vote democracy, the person who gets most votes wins. Hillary Clinton in the last election got 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump did, and lost.
The reason is that the U.S. is a republic, where the president is elected by the electors of the electoral college. Each state has the number of electors equal to its congressmen plus two, and with two minor exceptions, the winner of the popular vote gets all of that states electoral votes. Trump got 304 votes and Clinton got 227, so he was elected president.
No. 2 — That this is a do-nothing Congress. In fact, so far this year, more than 100 bills have passed the House, including a voter’s rights bill, a climate bill, and two arms bills, e.g. H.R. 8 Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which requires background checks on every firearm sale, and is supported by 90 percent of Americans. These bills were forwarded to the Senate for final passage, but many are sitting on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk. He is the do-nothing person, and we cannot blame Senate Republicans who have not had the chance to debate or vote on these bills.
No. 3 — That the President is the most powerful politician in America. I think McConnell is more powerful. He blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia to the Supreme Court, knowing that the nominee would probably be approved, because he had been approved by more than 90 percent of the Senators when he was nominated to the Federal bench. He also blocks all significant bills from the Democratic house.
Ivan K. Smith,
Athens
