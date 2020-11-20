Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing about the concerns that I have over HB784 which essentially makes a peaceful demonstration a felonious offense. Citizens who seriously desire to have social injustices in their community rectified, and have been frustrated in their attempts to do so through conventional channels, have a need and a duty, to bring their concerns to the wider public’s attention. Where would racial injustice be (not that the battle is over) if it had not been for the leadership and peaceful protest of Dr. King? How many more 18-year-olds would have had to die in Vietnam without the mass protest movement of the 70’s. You may be thinking things got so out of hand, cities burned, innocent people were injured or killed. I would agree — things certainly did get out of control. I contend these situations evolved into violence because longstanding wrongs were not being addressed or recognized.
If we want to keep and preserve domestic tranquility, ALL of US need to listen to the voices of distress within our Communities. We need to conduct local hearings; try to investigate and understand the frustration within the Community; and discuss and implement the needed changes. Locking folks up for long periods is not the answer. Communication is the answer.
Kip Rondy
Athens
