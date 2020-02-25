Editor, The Messenger:
I am writing this letter in support of Zach Saunders for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge.
I retired as Director of Athens County Children Services after 30 years at the agency. I have had the opportunity to work with several Juvenile/Probate Judges during that period so I believe that I have an understanding of what Athens County needs in our next Juvenile/Probate Court Judge.
The Juvenile Court Division makes decisions related to child custody; the removal and reunification of children due to abuse and neglect, adoption placements as well as cases of juvenile justice. The Probate division is responsible for issues related to the disbursements of personal debts and estates.
I believe that Zach Saunders displays the knowledge and skills to be an effective Juvenile/Probate Judge responsible to make difficult, life changing decisions for children and youth. Zach is smart, compassionate, firm, and focused. He has been a private practice attorney representing families, a Guardian ad Litem for children involved in the Juvenile Court system and he is currently an Assistant Prosecutor for Athens County.
As Assistant Prosecutor, Zach is assigned to present juvenile crimes which are heard within the Juvenile/Probate Court. He has successfully tried criminal cases which were committed against children.
All of these experiences have provided Zach with the opportunity to have a deep understanding of the Juvenile/Probate Court; those of the child, the parent, the extended family as well as those youth involved in the juvenile justice system. He recognizes that some youth are in need of mental health and substance abuse services and Zach has stated that he would add mental health services within the Court staff.
Zach understands the importance of coordinating with local community services including mental health and substance abuse as well as our local school systems.
The children and families of Athens County deserve a Juvenile/Probate Judge that demonstrates an understanding of the court and its duties. As Judge, Zach will bring respect, compassion, and understanding while making difficult, but necessary decisions for children and families.
I support Zach Saunders for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge. I urge you to do the same.
Andrea Reik
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.