Editor, The Messenger:
I have worked for the Board of Elections for at least 30 years. I have been a poll worker, presiding judge, helped with poll set-up, office worker, chad puller, rover and now a stationary rover. I was on the Central Committee, also.
Some are so critical of family working with other family members on the Board of Elections. Maybe you should work a day at a couple of elections to see how it runs.
People call in on Election Day to say they can’t make it to work. I’ve seen the election directors find someone on the spur of the moment. They make it run smoothly.
Yes, working in the office the weeks before an election gets a little crazy with all that’s going on. But we all know our jobs and get them done.
Mistakes do happen, we are all human. We have been praised for how well Athens County runs elections and how efficient they are.
Regarding complaints about election workers painting — since the Board of Elections office did not get to move to the Atco building and were told they were going to have to stay at the current location, the office decided to fix up the current space by doing some maintenance-like painting. It’s right before a big election, and now people are picking on how it was done?
Where did all of this criticism come from? Walk in our shoes before your criticize us, please.
Beverly Dixon
Stewart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.