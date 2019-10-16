Editor, The Messenger:
With the recent news concerning the Athens County Board of Elections, it is necessary to express what an asset Director Debbie Quivey and Deputy Director Penny Brooks are to Athens County and the State of Ohio.
Being originally from Jackson County and having attended Ohio University, I have had the pleasure of knowing both Debbie and Penny since 2009.
Debbie and Penny worked tirelessly to represent not only the voters of Athens County but worked to move our elections forward. Together, they have worked to change laws and supported countless pieces of legislation that made voting in Ohio better serve the voters.
Clerical errors are not uncommon during busy times regarding election preparation. Consider everything that goes into preparing for an election and the fact that smaller counties have a small handful of people working to complete several tasks at one time.
The clerical error was resolved. The mistake was found and corrected. Director Quivey and Deputy Director Brooks have always been transparent with the elected leaders of Athens County and importantly the citizens of Athens County. They have always listened to the concerns of the public and elected leaders, and have explained every decision made to keep everyone on the same page.
The practice of having family work during election times is not uncommon across Ohio. The jobs family members work are temporary, as needed positions with no promotions or benefits. You would be hard pressed to find a county elections office that does not rely on family to work the weeks leading up to the election and as needed to ensure the job gets done. Athens County Board of Elections isn’t doing anything unusual, but rather following a common practice among election offices.
I hope that the people of Athens County see beyond these headlines and appreciates all that Debbie and Penny have done and will continue to do on behalf of the voters.
Is it really necessary for others to act and come down on the Athens County Board of Elections over an issue that was explained and corrected? Especially when Athens County, the State of Ohio and the voters have benefited from their hard work and dedication. Elections are the reason they do what they do, and Athens County is a leader in election administration thanks to Debbie and Penny.
Luke Scott
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.