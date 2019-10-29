Editor, The Messenger:
A scared little boy, clutching a teddy bear. A smiling little girl, lighting up when she sees her mom at a visit.
A nervous teenager waiting outside the courtroom. As foster parents for the past 40 years, we've been there for all of this and more. The tears, the smiles, the reconnecting.
Life as a foster parent can be unpredictable. Life for a child who needs us is unpredictable, too. There are challenges, of course. But there is this feeling deep-down in our hearts somewhere knowing that we get to be there when a child an a family need us the most.
Athens County Children Services has been there, too. They've been there for children and families when they needed help. They've been there, too, for the smiles and the tears and the reconnections and everything in between.
Thank you to the caseworkers and support staff of Athens County Children Services for having us on the team that gets to be there when kids and families need us the most.
We urge you to vote yes for Issue 17 at the polls this year in support of the Athens County Children Services levy. Our children and families need you.
Terry and Richard Beitzel
Albany
