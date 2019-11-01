Editor, The Messenger:
I believe the views of Ellie Hamrick, who is running for Athens City Council, exemplify the resurgence of antisemitism as an acceptable part of politics under the guise of anti-Zionism. A pamphlet distributed by Hamrick’s campaign asserts that her platform is based on “standing against oppression” done in part by “divesting from the apartheid state of Israel.”
This is a polarizing stance with serious implications for Jewish students and community members in Athens. Hamrick’s official campaign website and Facebook page reference her support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, an unapologetically antisemitic organization committed to the de facto destruction of the State of Israel.
The establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948 came on the heels of the Holocaust and worldwide persecution of Jews. The Jewish people have a history of suffering oppression and exile dating back millennia. Zionism, the belief that the Jewish people have a right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland of Israel, is a core tenant of Judaism. Israel serves as a refuge and a beacon of hope for 14 million Jews around the world living in the current era of drastically increasing instances of antisemitism.
Denying the right of the Jewish people to a state whilst not calling for the destruction of every other nation, or religion-linked state is inherently antisemitic. Why is Hamrick so quick to criticize Israel, the only Jewish state and the only democracy in the Middle East, yet mute on egregious human rights violations committed by Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, China or Russia to name just a few? And why should advancing the values of a blatantly antisemitic organization possibly be a “priority for our city” as her campaign suggests?
If Hamrick seeks to align herself with those who share her vision of a socially just world, one that guarantees rights to persons in the LGBT community, persons of color, and persons with disabilities as her platform suggests, she has backed the wrong side. Israel proudly enacts and enforces stringent anti-discrimination laws designed to protect all of its citizens, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or otherwise.
Given this stark contrast to Hamrick’s own platform, the question cannot be avoided; is her opposition to Israel rooted in advancing human rights or is it rooted in furthering the oppression of Jews by seeking to delegitimize and destroy the only Jewish state?
Adam Ben-Porath
Athens
