Editor, The Messenger:
The news of the $100,000 bonus (about 33 percent of the VP’s $327,000 base salary) at a time when hundreds of employees are being fired as part of the administration’s “Keep OU Afloat” plan seems to have caused a lot of opposition and anger among the few remaining and the many former employees of Ohio University.
I must admit I just don’t understand this unreasonable reaction. The VP for Finance was hired to try to rescue the university from potential bankruptcy caused by at least 10 years of short-sighted policies on the part of the well-paid VPs for “Strategic Planning,” who overlooked the declining birthrate in Ohio and the consequent declining numbers of high school graduates, leading (surprise!) to fewer university applicants, leading (no surprise) to university budget deficits.
So what’s a myopic Upper Administration to do!? Lowering the entrance requirements didn’t work; providing more student financial aid didn’t work; nationwide “branding” campaigns didn’t work. What’s the next step? Let’s bring in someone who is handy with an ax and start chopping at personnel and salaries. There are only so many “essential” administrative positions to cut, and of course the Athletic Kingdom is off-limits, so the obvious target for big savings was the core of the university: faculty and other employees. In place of “transformative education” the new clichés du jour became “sunsetting” and “rightsizing”, also known as firing personnel and gutting academic programs.
Therefore, in defense of VP Schaffer, it is obvious she is doing what she is paid to do and doing it very well. She has also shown considerable empathy for the eliminated personnel. For example, we all know how hard it is to survive these days on just $327,000 a year, but along with some other members of the administration she took a “voluntary” 10 percent pay cut. However, because of the VP’s policy, the few hundred employees fired under her plan were spared this sacrifice, since they had already taken an “involuntary” 100 percent pay cut. I believe the VP should be commended for this show of concern for the recently departed.
Barry Thomas
Athens
Professor Emeritus of German at Ohio University
