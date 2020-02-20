Editor, The Messenger,
I write to urge Athens County voters to join me in voting for Rusty Rittenhouse for Juvenile/Probate Judge. I am an Athens native who has lived here for 45 years, and worked as a lawyer in Athens County for twenty years. I have never written a letter to the editor, but I write today to enthusiastically endorse Mr. Rittenhouse for Juvenile/Probate Judge. Mr. Rittenhouse has the experience, character, and local roots that make him not only the best Democratic candidate, but the best candidate overall for Juvenile/Probate Judge.
Mr. Rittenhouse is the only candidate who has worked as a judge, serving Athens County as Acting Judge in the Athens County Municipal Court for four years. He has practiced law in Athens County for fifteen years, handling thousands of probate and juvenile matters. He is a dedicated servant of children in Athens County having stood for and won election to the Athens City School Board twice, served on the Board of Athens County Big Brothers Big Sisters, and worked as a guardian ad litem, representing the best interests of children in Athens County. He has donated lots of time to great causes performing magic shows and teaching martial arts.
I have worked in the same law office with Mr. Rittenhouse for fifteen years and I can say without reservation that he is one of the smartest, most efficient, and kindest lawyers serving Athens County. He’s a loyal friend who is always thinking about the other person, a dedicated father, and his wife Dr. Emily Rittenhouse serves children as a school counselor in the Athens Middle School. What a force for Athens County children that couple is!
Finally, to my fellow Athens County Democratic Party leaders, stalwarts, and volunteers: Democrats have been winning across the country by running strong candidates up and down the ballot. We need to run the best qualified Democrat in November, as we know turnout from both parties will be high. Mr. Rittenhouse is unquestionably that candidate. He has significantly more experience than his younger opponent. I have talked to Athens County independents and even some Republicans who plan to vote for Mr. Rittenhouse because they know him as a quality person from his lifetime as an Athens County resident. We need to vote for the most experienced candidate, who has appeared on Athens County ballots already, has worked as a judge, and who has the community ties to get votes from Independents and Republicans.
Let’s get out and vote in big numbers this election cycle, Athens County! On March 17th, ask for a Democratic ballot, and vote Rusty Rittenhouse for Juvenile/Probate Judge.
Sky Pettey
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.