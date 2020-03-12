Editor, The Messenger:
I am writing in support of Zachary Saunders for the Democratic Nomination for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. In my position as an Athens County Commissioner, I have personally seen his work firsthand. As part of his duties at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, he provides legal advice and representation to the Athens County elected officials and the 14 townships.
Zach is one that I can rely upon when giving competent legal advice. More importantly, Zach always makes himself available and always is striving to make Athens County a better place. His commitment to this County and its residents extraordinary. Whether it is coming to a Commissioner Meeting on a moment’s notice or just talking about life, Zach always makes time to be there.
When Zach let me know that he was going to run for the Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge seat, I was excited and was thrilled to support him. He is a competent attorney and has the understanding of how Athens County’s government works. I know he will be a great fit as the next Juvenile/Probate Judge. Why? Because he’s compassionate and listens to both sides before making a decision or passing judgment. Zach is the best overall candidate, because he’s been on both sides, he understands the needs of our children and the concerns of parents and guardians. I’m asking you to support Zachary Saunders for the next Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge, because he’s the best fit for our children and families. Vote for Zach on March 17th.
Charlie Adkins
Athens County Commissioner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.