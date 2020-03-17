Editor, The Messenger:
The time is now to find the American Spirit again. It is a time to put differences aside and work to help everyone stay healthy and get thru this difficult time. It is a time for each of us to do what we can to help each other.
Many workers because of what has happen in the last week might now be without a pay check. It is a time to reach out to our friends and our neighbors who are faced with loss revenue especially those in the service industry and see what we can do to help each other..
Share what you think you can do to help your family, your friends, your neighbors-especially
the older ones.
Perhaps if you are a teacher and you are at home doing online lessons maybe you can assist someone with child care.
If you a student at home doing online school or a service worker maybe you can babysit/be a nanny for awhile or help a neighbor who is going to work. By the time you read this daycares may also be forced to close their doors for a while..
I not sure what we can do in the short time to make up for lost wages but let see what we each of us can do to help everyone get thru this difficult time.
Best wishes…
Matt McGowan
Granville
