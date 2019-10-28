Editor, The Messenger:
I have been on Albany Village Council since 2006. I have seen a lot of great things happen in our village and I have been involved in a lot of challenging issues as well.
As a result of that I would like to let everyone that lives and votes in Albany know that I completely endorse our Mayor Tim Kirkendall for re-election on Nov. 5. Our village government operates as a team under his leadership and as such we are able to spend our time moving the village forward instead of constantly being stuck in controversy.
He has made economic development one of his most important goals. He is actively involved in our future development and planning processes. Under his leadership jobs have been created and affordable housing opportunities have been at the top of his agenda. Mayor Kirkendall has ensured that the village has great relationships with our local township trustees, Alexander Local Schools and Hocking College to assist with growth as well.
Mayor Kirkendall is an honest, hard-working mayor that has never been afraid to get his hands dirty. I assure you has the very best interests of our community at heart. Have mistakes been made? Sure they have. But each one is a lesson on what it takes to be better and Mayor Kirkendall lives by that.
I assure you that he truly cares about Albany and our residents as his first priorities and that he is a very honest man. Please vote and re-elect Tim Kirkendall Mayor of Albany on Nov. 5.
This letter reflects my own personal endorsement and is in no way meant to be an endorsement by any person or group other than myself.
Neal Reynolds
Albany
