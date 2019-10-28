Editor, The Messenger:
It is my hope that the residents of Albany will re-elect Tim Kirkendall as village mayor. Tim has done an excellent job as our current mayor.
Having served as a Council member, clerk and as former mayor, I know what's required of a mayor and I've watched Tim fulfill those requirements.
He has served the village with his time, his heart and most of all with concern for each resident of the village.
He has been in the ditches. He has been out in the rain and snow helping the village employees, and when he's not working at his own business, he's working for each of you.
Tim is not a politician. He's hardworking and caring. Most of all, he's committed to making the village the best and safest it can be.
Tim does have the best interest of the village at heart. When I had to step down as mayor, I (and the rest of Council) asked Tim to assume the job, and he did. He stepped up and he has continued to serve each of us well.
I ask that you support Tim, who by the way has never sought fame or fortune.
Your vote for Tim will be appreciated.
Georgeanne Thomas
Albany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.