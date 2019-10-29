Editor, The Messenger:
I wholeheartedly endorse Peter Kotses as our At-Large representative on Athens City Council. Pete grew up in Athens, went to school at Ohio University, got married in Galbreath Chapel and has lived, worked and raised his family here ever since. Pete cares deeply about Athens and is invested in our future.
Pete will continue to be a thoughtful, caring Council member who considers the needs of the community before his own. He understands his role as a representative of the people of Athens and doesn’t take that role lightly.
I have known Pete for over 25 years and have watched him tirelessly put his energy into the needs of the community he loves.
Pete puts integrity before all else and will work hard for all of us. Join me in voting for Peter Kotses for Athens City Council.
Tracy Kitts
Athens
