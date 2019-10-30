Editor, The Messenger:
The League of Women Voters of Athens County would like to thank The Athens Messenger and The Athens NEWS for publicizing all of the many candidate forums and candidate nights that were held during this election season.
We would also like to thank all who provided space for these events, reported on these events and video recorded them.
The mission of the League of Women Voters is to provide opportunities for voters to learn about these candidates and issues so that informed decisions can be made at the polls. We could not do this without partnership with all who supported our efforts.
We especially thank The Athens Messenger for sending reporters to many of the candidate events held outside the city in Athens County communities; and for reaching out to the township trustee candidates, sending them a questionnaire and publishing their responses. We value our ongoing partnership with The Messenger, which has for many years published the Voter Guide. That guide came out in the Oct. 18 edition and is available at all of the Athens County library branches.
We sincerely hope that all eligible voters will exercise their right and responsibility to vote. Democracy relies on the participation of its citizens. Please visit our website, www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty, for links to videos of the candidate forums, as well as a link to the www.vote411.org website, where you can access the voter guide. The Athens city website, www.ci.athens.oh.us, also has selected videos from the campaign.
Remember to vote on Nov. 5. Or, you can mail in your absentee/early ballot by Nov. 4 or turn it in to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on the 5th.
Mary Costello and Beverly Flanigan
Co-Presidents, League of Women Voters of Athens County
