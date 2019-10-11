Editor, The Messenger:

There are plenty of impressive statistics attached to our Athens County Libraries — (26,000+ items added in 2018; $3 back to the community for every $1 in taxes paid).

There are many non-data indications of value every time you walk into any one of the seven branches. The obvious warmth and enthusiasm of the staff, for example. Most of our librarians are “home-grown” and clearly very proud to be serving our communities.

The bulletin boards in each foyer are filled with fliers for the many and varied programs: author visits, knitting clubs, story times, computer classes, art exhibits, etc. Check out a bicycle: how cool is that?

Please vote a fervent “yes” for the Athens County library levy.

Debbie Schmieding

Treasurer, Athens County Loves Our Libraries

