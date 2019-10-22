Editor, The Messenger:

This spring, Mayor Patterson accepted my invitation to "take a (bumpy) ride down Spring Street, careful to dodge all the deep pot holes."

When streets surrounding us were recently paved, ours was not.

Our mayor, who everyone knows has a "to-do" list longer than Santa's, promptly drove our obstacle course and equally promptly put forces in place to get the job done.

Thank you here, Mayor Patterson, and again at the ballot box!

Faye Johnston

Athens

