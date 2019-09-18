Editor, The Messenger:
Tuesday, Sept. 24 is “National Voter Registration Day." The goal of this annual event is to increase awareness of and participation in elections, by encouraging citizens across America who are eligible to vote to get registered and to vote. Established in 2012, National Voter Registration Day has grown into a nationwide cultural and civic event.
The League of Women Voters of Athens County (LWVAC) plans to have volunteers around town on that day. Citizens can also register to vote any day at a number of locations, including public libraries, public high schools, County Boards of Election, BMV, County Treasurer's Offices, the Department of Job and Family Services, and the Department of Health.
Online voter registration is available at www.MyOhioVote.com. At that website, you can also check the status of your registration. Voters who have not voted for several elections may have been removed from voter rolls, so it is a good idea to check your voter registration before Oct. 7, which is the deadline for voter registration in advance of the Nov. 5 election. Whenever you change your address or change your name, you need to update your voter registration.
To help voters learn about candidates and issues, LWVAC is preparing a voter guide which will be published by The Athens Messenger, and will be available at www.vote411.org. In addition, LWVAC is planning a series of candidate and issue forums this fall. A schedule of these events is available at www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org.
Please check your registration status, and vote!
Mary Costello and Beverly Flanigan
Co-presidents, League of Women Voters of Athens County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.