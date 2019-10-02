Editor, The Messenger:
We are writing this letter in support of Steve Patterson for re-election as mayor of Athens.
Steve has demonstrated time-and-again a commitment to a sense of community where we all belong. While we are aware of numerous examples, his support for affordable housing and accessible transportation come to mind.
The expansion of bus route Line 7 is one of those examples. Line 7 is a pilot route that connects Athens with Nelsonville and Albany, requiring support from organizations across multiple sectors throughout the county. Mayor Patterson reached out personally and effectively to key participants and potential supporters to make sure that the Line 7 experiment got done with a reasonable chance to succeed.
His vision for a quality of life for everyone, his integrity and his work ethic all combine to make him an obvious choice for re-election.
Kevin and Terri Gillespie
Athens
