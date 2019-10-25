Editor, The Messenger:
I am writing in support of Mayor Patterson, not just because of his strength as an administrator but because of his compassion for all our citizens.
I saw Mayor Patterson on the street last April and asked him when the electronic recycling was happening. I had committed to helping an elderly neighbor dispose of a console TV. He told me and when I mentioned I had to be out of town, he volunteered to pick it up and dispose if it for me. Then he followed through.
This is the kind of caring person we can’t afford to lose in our government.
Vote to re-elect Mayor Patterson.
Ann Louise Grim
Athens
