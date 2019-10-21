Editor, The Messenger:
I am writing to express my support for Steve Patterson for mayor of Athens. In my work as an educator and community member, I have been heartened to see Mayor Patterson’s involvement with numerous community-based education efforts.
It is clear that he believes the city should be a partner in endeavors that benefit youth and their families. This level of involvement is impressive and demonstrates his commitment to making Athens a place that is accessible and welcoming to all.
After numerous conversations with Mayor Patterson, I’m convinced that he has a deep understanding of the city’s needs and that he is committed to making decisions that will benefit both the city and the region. I hope you will join me in supporting Steve Patterson for a second term as Mayor of Athens.
Sara L. Hartman
Guysville
